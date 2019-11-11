Arlington’s superintendent of schools said she is more than satisfied with the response of parents to a request that they submit mandated information on their children electronically this year.
The verification process, required of parents at the start of every school year, resulted in a 74-percent online response, above the 70-percent threshold hoped for by school officials.
For the first year, Arlington officials shifted the process online. Despite some hiccups, Superintendent Cintia Johnson said she was pleased by the response.
Getting the information from parents in a timely manner and being able to tabulate it quickly is “very important and helps to improve communications” with families, Johnson told School Board members on Nov. 7.
Johnson said school officials would review how the process went and make adjustments going forward.
“There are many lessons we have learned,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.