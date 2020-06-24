Arlington school leaders are reminding parents that they need to ensure rising seventh-graders are current with the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine, or they won’t be allowed by in school when classes start in the fall.
State law requires parents provide proof of vaccination to the school clinic by the first day of class, which currently is slated for Aug. 31. Parents of students who already have received the vaccination are asked to provide that information to the school system by mid-July. (Vaccinations are provided without charge by the county health department, or can be arranged through private health-care providers.)
The Tdap vaccine (also known as DPT) became commonplace in the 1950s. The usual course of childhood immunization is five doses between two months and 15 years. Adults should get boosts every decade.
For many years, Virginia education officials required proof of the vaccination for students entering the sixth grade. In 2019, that was moved to the seventh grade in order to align with an updated immunization schedule developed and published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
In recent years, Arlington officials have touted 100-percent compliance with the vaccination requirement before the start of school, but have acknowledged that about 1 percent of students are exempted because of moral or medical grounds raised by families.
