Arlington Public Schools on April 16 announced its 2020 Support Employees of the Year, a group that ranges from instructional assistants and bus drivers to extended-day, custodial and food services staff.
“These employees represent the best of APS and help make Arlington’s schools among the best in the state,”
Superintendent Cintia Johnson said. “They go above and beyond in a variety of critical roles – they often work behind the scenes to make sure our students succeed in and out of the classroom,”
Those selected as tops in their respective fields for 2020 are:
A-Scale – Aquasha Mitchell, Special Education Assistant, Oakridge Elementary School.
C–Scale – Sandra Doyle, Food Services, Barcroft Elementary School.
D–Scale – Alethia Fields, Bus Attendant, Transportation Department.
E–Scale – Hildi Pardo, Distance Learning Production Specialist, Information Services.
G-Scale – Nadia Vasquez, Registrar, Claremont Elementary School.
M-Scale – Todd McDaniel, Custodian, Arlington Traditional Elementary School.
X-Scale – Kia Martin, Extended Day Supervisor, Williamsburg Middle School.
Because of the public-health situation, there will be no springtime community celebration to honor the support employees, but Arlington school officials will salute their selections with a series of online initiatives.
