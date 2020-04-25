The Arlington School Board is currently seeking individuals to serve as members of School Board advisory councils, including the Advisory Council on Instruction, the Budget Advisory Council and the Advisory Council on School Facilities and Capital Programs.
New members will be appointed to two-year terms commencing in June.
For information on APS advisory bodies, call (703) 228-6015 or see the Website at https://www.apsva.us/citizen-advisory-groups/.
