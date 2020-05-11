Top Arlington school-system staff are recommending doing whatever it takes – including shuffling money away from other projects – to ensure construction of a new elementary school in Westover does not fall behind schedule.
“It would be a big concern if this is delayed – there would be a whole domino effect,” said John Chadwick, the school system’s assistant superintendent for facilities and operations, during a May 7 presentation to School Board members.
The current timeline calls for having the new school, located on North McKinley Road adjacent to the Westover branch library, open in time for classes in August 2021.
“This is very important that this project is finished on time, because of the school moves and boundary changes that are associated with its opening,” Chadwick said, warning that a construction delay could force the school system to put its carefully crafted (if not universally beloved) elementary-school-boundary switches on hold.
Completing the construction project will require the infusion of $20 million that already has been approved by county voters in a bond referendum, but has not yet been sold. Arlington government leaders appear unlikely to move forward with a previously planned sale of bonds in coming weeks, pushing it back to the fall when, hopefully, the public-health and economic conditions have stabilized.
A bond sale in the fall likely would give the school system what it needs to continue moving forward with the project. But with only $10.4 million currently on hand, that may be cutting it close.
“We can’t complete the project” without the additional $20 million, Chadwick said, laying out a scenario in which the school system would take cash already in the till for completion of repurposing of the former Arlington Education Center building. It is a project designed to provide classroom space to alleviate crowding at adjacent Washington-Liberty High School.
But the prospect of delays in that project, coupled with possible delays in the expansion of the Arlington Career Center, drew red flags from School Board members Monique O’Grady and Nancy Van Doren, who voiced concern that those projects were essential to meet growing high-school enrollment.
“I’m concerned about the delay on those,” Van Doren said.
But with the situation still in an extraordinary amount of flux, there may be nothing for school leaders to do but hold on to the roller coaster they have been riding for the past two months.
“This is not business as usual, and it’s important for us to recognize that,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said.
With its fiscal 2021 budget now adopted, School Board members in coming weeks will pivot to work on the system’s capital-improvement program, which like the operating budget is going to be impacted by short-term (and potentially long-term) financial concerns.
