Arlington school officials continue to work out start-of-school transportation kinks, with a goal of having everything running as expected by the end of the month.
The county school system has 200 buses plying 154 routes, with about two-thirds of the 18,000 students eligible for bus transportation using it.
“We have heard from families who are still experiencing challenges,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson told School Board members on Sept. 19. “We’re working to resolve all the concerns.”
The school system has added buses, changed stops and redirected routes in an effort to deal with any issues that have cropped up.
“We do expect that there will be a need for [more] adjustments,” Johnson said, anticipating that everything will be worked out by Sept. 30.
John Chadwick, the school system’s czar of facilities and operations and one whose job it is to roll with the punches no matter what might arise, told School Board members that such start-of-year hiccups are more the rule than the exception.
There are “issues we always encounter at the start of the school year,” he said, transportation being among them.
The challenge may have been greater this year, as the opening of a number of schools has caused more rejiggering of bus routes than in a less eventful September.
