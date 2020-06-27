Nineteen Arlington Public Schools students earned perfect scores in the 2020 National Latin Exam.
They were among 468 Arlington students – and 130,000 nationally – to take the exam, which looks at Latin vocabulary and grammar and Roman culture, history and mythology.
Elijah Smith of Gunston Middle School; Ava George and Elise Rickard of Thomas Jefferson Middle School; and Alex Bakalov, Stephan Butaev, Nicolas Cecil, Christopher Edmondson, Spencer Johnson, Daisy Maxwell, Allison Lanier, Caleb Pennington, Eleonora Romani, Hunter Schmelling, John Smaragdis, Ellen Summers, Lyra Sword and Amy Walsh of Swanson Middle School each earned perfect scores on the Level I exam. Richard Chen and Lucy Turner Watts, also of Swanson, achieved a perfect score on the Level II Exam.
Only about 1 percent of students nationwide receive perfect scores.
In addition, 85 Arlington students (including the 19 with perfect scores) earned the highest award, Summa Cum Laude, while 63 received a Magna Cum Laude certificate and 23 earned the Cum Laude certificate.
