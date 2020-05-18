Seventeen Arlington Public Schools students received national awards in the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers’ National Scholastics Art and Writing Competition.
Yorktown High School senior Mark Hosmer was the recipient of an American Visions Medal in painting, and was named a gold medalist in painting.
Other gold medalists from Arlington include Grace Chen, Khulan Erdenedalai and Elizabeth Brown, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program (film and animation); Juliet Gerensky-Greene, Wakefield High School, digital art; and Rachel Hocker, Wakefield High School (photography).
More than 340,000 students nationally competed in various categories for the 2019-20 school year.
