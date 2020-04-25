Arlington Public Schools students brought home a number of awards from the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair, which was hosted “virtually” by Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke on April 18.
Among local students who received honors:
The following APS students placed in their categories or received awards:
• Madi Goeke of Washington-Liberty High School received first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences for “The Effect of Algae Species Grown in a Photobioreactor on Algal Biomass for Biofuel Production.”
• Rose von Eckartsberg of Yorktown High School earned second place in Earth and Environmental Sciences for “The Effect of pH on the Growth Rate of Pyrocystisfusiformis.”
• Angelica Bain of Washington-Liberty High School earned second place in Physics and Astronomy for “The Effect of App Color Scheme on LED Blue Light Irradiance.”
• James Licato of Washington-Liberty High School earned third place in Environmental Engineering for “Developing a Method for Simultaneous Removal of Pharmaceuticals and PFAS in Water Treatment.”
• Kate Loftis of Yorktown High School earned honorable mention in Behavioral and Social Sciences for “The Effect of Social Anxiety on People’s Ability to Interpret Facial Expressions.”
• Colin Sartori of Yorktown High School earned third place in Engineering and Robotics for “The Study of Linear Motors and the Velocity of a Pinball.”
• Mahia Rahman of Washington-Liberty High School earned a special award from Leidos for “Single-cell Analysis of Megakaryoblasts by Laser.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.