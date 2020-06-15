A group of sixth-graders from Swanson and Dorothy Hamm middle schools placed third in the 2020 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals 2020.
The students – Zella Mantler, Nora Johnson, Molly Ryan, Katie Martin, Kaitlyn Nowinski, Emma Cai and Kaitlin Madison – took third place in Division II, Problem 2. They engineered three different machines to transport three different kinds of objects five feet, using technology including a retrofitted exercise bike that powered a conveyor belt made with rolling pins and pool noodles, a water wheel that pulled a zipline basket, and a robot courier vehicle that used an ultrasound sensor and Arduino program to start and stop motorized wheels.
Their solution included a play that told a “Wild West” Cinderella story, complete with a costume that transformed Cinderella’s ragged clothes into a ball gown. The students also composed an original song that was performed with a guitar and other instruments made by the team to play notes and add percussion to their musical composition.
Students worked for seven months before normal team meetings were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to make final preparations either online or via physically distanced meetings.
Many of the team members have participated in Odyssey of the Mind since elementary school, and placing in the top three at the international event was a longtime goal.
The team was coached by parents Christina Headrick, Emer Johnson and Deb Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.