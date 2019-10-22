APS to embark on another round of boundary adjustments

It might go well, or it might be the civic-engagement equivalent of a bloodbath. But either way, Arlington school leaders are about to embark on a new round of rejiggering elementary-school boundaries.
“More details, and a timeline . . . will come by Nov. 1,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson said on Oct. 17.
Any changes approved by School Board members would go into effect at the start of the 2020-21 school year. The changes are necessitated by two major and somewhat related factors:
• The opening in September 2021 of a new elementary school in the Westover area.
• The continuing disparity that sees some elementaries overcrowded and others with plenty of available seats.
The opening of the new school in Westover will leave the northwestern quadrant of the county with an excess of seats by the 2023-24 school year, while all other parts of the county will see their schools over capacity.
Redistricting at the elementary level is becoming a familiar ritual, having occurred in various areas of the county in 2013, 2017 and 2018. High-school redistricting last took place in 2016 and middle-school boundary adjustments were last made in 2017.
Past rounds of boundary adjustments – at all levels, but especially the elementary-school level – occasionally saw civility cast aside, as members of the public opted instead to plead, cajole, harangue, besiege, plot, rant, rave, lecture, scold and sometimes threaten, all in an effort to get their preferred outcome.
The school system will post updates on the process at www.apsva.us/engage.
