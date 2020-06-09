Arlington Public Schools will maintain a hiring freeze through the end of June, and will forgo payments into a trust fund for retiree benefits, to keep its budget in balance for the last month of the fiscal year.
Should things come up short, however, the school system can draw from a number of reserve funds to pay the bills, APS budget czar Leslie Peterson told School Board members on June 4.
Extending the hiring freeze, which was imposed near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic meltdown, to June 30 will not impact the hiring of new teachers or other staff for the coming school year, Peterson told School Board members.
The biggest change proposed in order to batten the financial hatches was skipping a planned $2.6 million payment into the OPEB [Other Post-Employment Benefits] Trust, a fund that supports health insurance and some additional benefits for school-system retirees.
Although it was not optimal, eliminating the payment for one year will not put the fund at risk of not being able to meet its obligations, Peterson said.
The school system starts its 2021 fiscal year on July 1. Because of the impacts to the budget of the Arlington County government, which provides about 80 percent of school-system funding, the initial budget proposal of $720 million to fund school operations for fiscal 2021 was trimmed to $670 million.
