Having been pummeled by parents and advocates in recent months, the Arlington School Board appears ready to correct design deficiencies at the newish Alice West Fleet Elementary School.
A variety of design elements at the school have come under fire for failure to address accessibility needs of students, staff and the community. On Feb. 20, school staff plan to lay out a proposal to rectify the problems, using $500,000 in capital funds.
The extra spending will bring to $59,750,445 the total cost of the elementary school, located adjacent to Thomas Jefferson Middle School on what once had been a surface parking lot.
Many of the improvements will be completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but a big-ticket item – an elevator from the parking garage to the school’s main entrance – will require County Board approval and likely will not be completed until the spring of 2021.
Other items in the package:
• Additional accessible parking spaces on South Old Glebe Road near the school.
• More inclusive playground equipment.
• New video intercoms.
The proposal goes to School Board members for review on Feb. 20, with approval expected March 12.
