A pilot program providing Arlington schoolchildren funds to use mass-transit instead of riding school buses is paying dividends but requires more study en route to a possible expansion, Arlington Public Schools staff say.
The initiative, launched last year, allows students at the Arlington Career Center, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program and the New Directions Program to qualify for a mass-transit stipend.
“For many of them, this is really a viable alternative to either the school bus or their parents driving them, or any other method,” said Kristen Haldeman, the school system’s director of multi-modal transportation planning.
Haldeman recently briefed School Board members on the status of the initiative, for which $100,000 was budgeted for its first year (although actual expenditures are expected to be significantly less).
Students can use the funding to get from home to school and back, and between schools, on Metro and Arlington Transit [ART] service. If all the allotted funds are not used by students in a given month, the residual rolls back to the school system.
Students at the three school programs had the chance to sign up for the program last year. Of the roughly 120 who enrolled, Haldeman said:
• About 10 percent are using all their available funds each month.
• 19 percent are using at least 50 percent of the funding.
• 33 percent are using some but less than half of their stipend.
• And 38 percent are using none at all.
Why someone would sign up for the program, but then not take advantage of it, merits further investigation.
“I haven’t quite figured out why that is happening,” Haldeman said. “The goal is to talk to them in the spring, either in person or online, to understand what, maybe, some of the barriers are.”
School officials also have been soliciting feedback from students who participate in the pilot program. Large majorities report that mass-transit comes on time (90 percent) and gets them to school on time (96 percent). Crowded buses are among the biggest turn-off for the riders.
Haldeman suggested that the pilot program could be expanded to other schools, part of an effort to stem the rising number of school-bus-eligible students.
“Ultimately, I would like to roll it out to all our high schools and maybe our middle schools,” giving students the opportunity to use mass-transit options “either in a pinch or every day,” Haldeman said.
Having older students using mass transit “would help free up space for younger students,” School Board Vice Chairman Monique O’Grady said.
According to Arlington Public Schools date, while school-system enrollment is up 20 percent since 2013, school-bus ridership is up 31 percent.
“With more riders is more complexity,” Haldeman said.
Finding ways to reduce the number of school buses on the road (currently 200) seems to be a priority of school leaders.
“We have to grow up and develop to meet the needs” of an increasingly urban environment, School Board member Nancy Van Doren said.
