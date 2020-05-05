An Arlington nonprofit is working to ensure that educational-enrichment activities for at-risk youth don’t fall victim to the public-health pandemic.
Aspire! After-School Learning has been up and running with online alternatives to its tradition face-to-face programs nearly since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is to give participating students something to count on, said Courtney Reeve, Aspire’s executive director.
Education is “a stabilizing force in children’s lives” that “provides consistency, continuity and routine,” she said at a recent Zoom meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington.
“These are kids that are at risk of falling into the achievement gap,” Reeve said, pointing to the learning loss that traditionally occurs over the summer months and may be accentuated by the lack of classroom instruction this spring.
The organization provides a daily 2 p.m. program for students, “a place for them to connect with one another and connect with teachers.” There also are special programs featuring activities, read-alongs and homework help. Arts programs are offered weekly.
“Our support from volunteers is amazing,” Reeve said, adding that Amazon has provided supply kits for students and Arlington Public Schools is providing iPads for those with limited or no Internet access. The program also benefits from staff supplied by AmeriCorps.
Aspire began life as the Greenbrier Learning Center, focusing on at-risk students, many from immigrant families. The economic downturn that has accompanied the public-health crisis has led to significant unemployment among family members of the students who take part in enrichment programs.
Whether online or in person, depending on the health situation, the organization plans to offer its summer programming to students, “so that when they start the school year, they will have a bit of a head start,” Reeve said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.