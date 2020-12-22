The Arlington Community Foundation has launched its 2021 scholarship program, giving students a one-stop opportunity to apply for more than 45 different scholarship funds totaling a combined $400,000 in student aid.
Most scholarships range in size from $1,000 to $5,000 per year, and some are renewable.
The application deadline is Feb. 1. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
