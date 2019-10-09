The Arlington Community Foundation is accepting proposals for funding from its Arlington Education Fund and the Julie Dickson Brown Memorial Fund.
Organizations and individuals “with innovative projects or activities that would not otherwise be easily funded are encouraged to apply,” foundation officials say. Grants of up to $1,500 each will be awarded to non-profits, schools or school-related organizations.
The application deadline is Nov. 8. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
