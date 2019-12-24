The Arlington Community Foundation has opened its 2020 scholarship-application process.
In 2020, the foundation expects to award more than 70 new college scholarships worth more than $500,000 to Arlington students. “One simple application opens the door to all of these opportunities,” foundation officials said.
Scholarships range from $1,000 to $10,000, with many renewable for up to four years.
The application deadline is Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. For information, call (703) 243-4785 or see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
