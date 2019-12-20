The Arlington County Council of PTAs recently announced award recipients in its 2019-20 Reflections competition, which had the theme “Look Within.”
Recipients of Outstanding Interpretation Awards in various categories, who will go on to compete in district competition, were:
Dance: Natalia Thornton, Arlington County Montessori; Mihika Sinha, Taylor Elementary; Grace Fettig, Williamsburg Middle; and Elizabeth Mineau, Washington-Liberty High School.
Film: Theo Whiteman, McKinley Elementary; Mason Mirabile, Discovery Elementary; Eric Chung, Williamsburg Middle; and Marcelo Garcia-Rivera, McKinley Elementary School.
Literature: Daniel Noonan, Key Immersion Elementary; Ariana Losos, Arlington Schience Focus; Evelyn Rives, Gunston Middle; and Charlotte Papacosma, Wakefield High School.
Music: Charlotte Na, Nottingham Elementary; Cate Branon, Jamestown Elementary; Clara Crawford, Gunston Middle; and Lindsay Glaccum, Yorktown High School.
Photography: Zara Oberoi, Arlington County Montessori; Ella Engelhardt, Arlington County Montessori; Anna Brodsky, Dorothy Hamm Middle; and Mila Sampson, Yorktown High School.
Visual Arts: Valentina McCoy, Arlington County Montessori; Gemma Walsh, Tuckahoe Elementary; Tatiana Fedoseeva, Williamsburg Middle; and Madeline Kenny, Washington-Liberty High School.
