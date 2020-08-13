With some parents and teachers expressing concern about in-person instruction, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington announced Wednesday it will offer the option of an all-virtual school for grades K–8 when the school year begins in September.
St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, named after the patron saint of the internet, provides an option for parents as all 41 brick-and-mortar Catholic schools in the diocese reopen for either safe-distance full-time in-person instruction or a combination of in-person instruction and online learning.
“St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School offers families the option of exceptional instruction, rooted in our Catholic faith, in a fully virtual environment at this unprecedented and critical time,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington. “We hope this new virtual school provides parents concerned about their children returning to the classroom an option they are confident will meet the high standard of excellence they have come to expect throughout our schools.”
St. Isidore will offer a comprehensive curriculum taught in diocesan Catholic schools at a cost of $6,000 per student. If the school reaches full enrollment of 207 students for the 2020-2021 academic year, there will be a tuition rebate for families.
Parents who choose to enroll their child in St. Isidore, moving from current enrollment in a diocesan school, will have the option to hold their child’s seat in the traditional school.
“We are excited to offer this new, virtual option for students at such a critical time, understanding many families face unique challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Joseph Vorbach, superintendent of schools, Diocese of Arlington. “In announcing this virtual school, we reaffirm our commitment to families, students and the larger community. We will continue to strive to meet the highest standard of educational excellence in our Catholic schools while remaining flexible and responsive to families as we work to meet each student’s unique educational needs in a variety of different environments.”
For more, visit www.arlingtondiocese.org/stisidore/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.