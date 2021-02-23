Arlington educator lauded by VFW post

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Charles Harvey III, an educator at Arlington Science Focus School, has been named Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3150’s Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
Harvey oversees and is responsible for all instructional and administrative technology, Weather Station, Space Shuttle Simulator, TV station (including daily news show), a variety of committees and “anything else [principal Mary] Begley can think of,” the nomination noted.
Harvey was presented his award during the Arlington Science Focus School PTA meeting via Zoom, with the Post Commander and Adjutant participating.
