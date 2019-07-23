Arlington’s Discovery Elementary School has become the first school, and third project ever, to receive the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Zero Energy certification.
Designed by VMDO Architects, Discovery also has become the first recipient of the Green Building Council National Capital Region’s Net Zero Award, and is the only building in the region to date to demonstrate a net-positive energy balance.
“There is no reason that we can’t use public-school construction anywhere in this country to advance zero energy. Cost certainly is not the reason,” said Wyck Knox of VMDO Architects.
Internationally, Discovery is one of the largest buildings of any kind anywhere in the world to receive Zero Energy certification by the International Living Future Institute and New Buildings Institute.
The school’s zero-energy design results in $117,000 of annual utility cost savings in comparison to a typical Arlington elementary school of the same size.
According to school officials, the building is operating more efficiently than designed, and since 2017, Discovery has produced more energy than it has used – sending a surplus of 100,000 kWh annually back to the electrical grid, which is enough to power 7.5 average Virginia homes for an entire year.
