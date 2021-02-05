Arlington high-schooler tops in VFW essay competition

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Richard Suchyta, a junior at Yorktown High School, recently was honored for winning the John Lyon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3150 essay contest, and will go on to regional competition.
The essay contest for high-school students was part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Voice of Democracy contest. Suchyta wrote his essay on the theme “Is This the Country the Founders Envisaged?”
Replacing the usual Awards Day event, the award was presented individually to Suchyta by Post 3150 Commander Nick Knowles.
