The Arlington Historical Society’s annual essay competition for students this year is focusing on the 100th anniversary of the name change from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington.”
Students in grades 8 to 12 are asked to write an essay of between 1,000 and 2,000 words about a person who or group that, in the period between 1920 and 2020, made a significant contribution to making Arlington a better place to live.
The deadline for the competition, sponsored in conjunction with Cherrydale-Columbia Lodge 42, is May 1. Monetary awards of $250 to $1,000 are offered.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
