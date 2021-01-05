Marymount University celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020, and the General Assembly is set to mark the occasion.
Legislation patroned by six members of the Arlington legislative delegation would honor the university, which was founded (as Marymount Junior College) in 1950 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary order of Roman Catholic nuns.
In the intervening decades, the institution has evolved into a full-fledged university (awarding degrees up to the doctoral level) and has expanded its footprint across the region.
The university currently has students from 45 states and 78 countries.
“Through its commitments to educational excellence, spiritual growth and community stewardship, Marymount University has helped countless young people find success and purpose in their careers and lives,” noted the measure.
Initial patrons include state Sens. Barbara Favola and Janet Howell and Dels. Patrick Hope, Mark Levine, Alfonso Lopez and Rip Sullivan, although other lawmakers may add their imprimatur later.
It is one of what traditionally are a large number of resolutions adopted by the General Assembly each year, honoring people and institutions. Most are adopted by acclamation.
