The Arlington library system is launching a new literacy initiative to support students in kindergarten through second grade coming from low-income households.
The “MyBook” program is designed to boost vocabulary, grammar and language skills and to help families give students the tools and support for a successful start in the early years of education.
Between September and December, the library system will provide every child who enrolls and qualifies for the program with five books to keep.
“MyBook will help students and their families build home libraries of age-appropriate reading materials during this time of closures because of the pandemic,” said county library director Diane Kresh.
(Neither the county school system nor the library system currently has its facilities open to the public; neither system has given a definitive date when it plans to reopen.)
MyBook is a partnership between the library system; Friends of the Arlington Public Library; County Council of PTAs; Arlington Free Clinic; the Arlington Partnership for Children Youth and Families; and Arlington Public Schools.
For more information and to register, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/mybook.
