Arlington school officials soon will have a chance to decide whether they want to start thinking about electric-powered school buses.
Dominion Energy has announced plans for a pilot program that will provide 50 electric buses to jurisdictions in Northern Virginia, central Virginia and Hampton Roads.
Dominion plans to make the program available for up to 1,000 buses after five years and, potentially, all school buses beginning in 2030, pending state-government approval.
“Electric school buses will provide a wide range of benefits for the customers and communities we serve,” said Thomas Farrell II, chairman of Dominion Energy, in announcing the initiative on Aug. 29.
The utility in coming weeks will launch a request-for-proposal effort aimed at prospective manufacturers, and also will begin taking expressions of interest from individual school districts.
As part of the pilot program, Dominion would pay local school districts the extra costs involved in purchasing electric-powered vehicles compared to traditional diesel-powered buses.
Elly Boehmer, state director of Environment Virginia, said the switch to electric school buses should be part of a larger switchover.
“The transition to electric transportation can’t end with school-bus fleets. We must transition transit buses, police vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles across Virginia,” she said.
The effort also has the support of the Northam administration.
