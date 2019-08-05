Swanson Middle School teacher Mary Beth Donnelly has been named the 2019 Virginia History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American-history education.
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Swanson will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.
As part of her selection, Donnelly became one of 53 finalists for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award, to be presented at a ceremony in New York City on Oct. 2.
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American-history teachers from elementary school through high school.
