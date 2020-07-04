July 30 is the deadline for students to apply for the 2020 scholarship program of the Arlington branch of the NAACP.
The Arlington branch is collaborating with the Brittain Foundation and several philanthropists to provide multi-year and one-time college scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year to students who meet established criteria.
Scholarship awardees will be formally announced during the organization’s August 2020 membership meeting.
In 2019, Arlington NAACP awarded more than $26,000 in scholarships to local high school students.
For information and application materials, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.com.
