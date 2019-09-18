Arlington non-profit aims to outfit youth ... in style

Dozens of Arlington students are greeting the school year in stylish clothing, courtesy Clothesline for Arlington Kids.
The local nonprofit recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of providing support to parents who don’t have the financial resources to outfit their children throughout the year. Over the course of the first year, more than 600 children from more than 300 families received 23,000 items of clothing that they picked out themselves from the organization’s storefront space near Washington Boulevard.
The focus is on quality, leaders of the effort say.
“We want things on the racks that kids will feel comfortable in – the whole thing is for kids to be in school and not feel different,” said Ben Sessions, who was a managing director of a private-equity fund in Maryland before transitioning to found Clothesline with Ellen Moy.
“It’s like a real clothing boutique – a warm, inviting space,” said Moy, whose career with clothing retailers includes Up Against the Wall and Commander Salamander. “We hope [students] will feel very comfortable and confident.”
Moy said the local initiative is modeled on a similar effort in Florida. “I thought I would really like Arlington to have an organization like this,” she said.
It took several years to put the idea together and get the lay of the land, Sessions said. The 2,000-square-foot showroom space on Pershing Drive is being leased from the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH), which previously had offices there.
“APAH is thrilled that they have made such a creative use of our former office space,” CEO Nina Janopaul said. “What was once a crowded, dark non-profit office has become an attractive clothing outlet.”
Janopaul said students living in APAH apartment communities (and their parents) are among those benefiting from the services provided.
“As children grow so quickly, managing to keep up with their changing clothing needs is a challenge for low-income families,” she said.
Eligible families are able to make two shopping trips to Clothesline a year. While some of the clothing is purchased by Clothesline for distribution and others (like 1,000 pairs of socks from Bomba) is donated by manufacturers, much of the stock is donated by local residents. Youngsters also can pick up age-appropriate books through a partnership with the Arlington non-profit R.E.A.D. (Read Early and Daily).
A corps of volunteers lends a hand in operations, and a group of teenagers serves as fashion gatekeepers, determining what is worthy of displaying and what should be declined.
“They have very strong opinions,” said Moy, herself the mother of two sons.
“Teenage girls are the hardest market,” Moy said, noting that some may spend an hour or more shopping.
“They want to try on everything,” she said.
Families are referred to Clothesline by local social-safety-net agencies, and receive appointments so they have time to look over and try on merchandise without being amid a phalanx of others doing the same.
Sessions said plans for the coming year include more aggressive fund-raising efforts, both to provide additional clothing and to set aside funds for the day the APAH space is no longer available.
The winter season will run through early February, when the store will close down for several weeks as it makes the transition to spring-summer stock.
• • •
For information, see the Website at www.clotheslinearlington.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.