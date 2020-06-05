The Arlington Optimist Club recently bestowed $5,000 scholarships on four Arlington high-school seniors heading off to attend higher education in the fall.
Receiving the stipends were Ailis Brown of Wakefield High School, who will attend Georgetown University; Ethan Hemmings of Wakefield High School, who will attend Shenandoah University; Genevieve Maiden of Bishop O’Connell High School, who will attend the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University; and Jade Taylor of Washington-Liberty High School, who will attend the University of Virginia.
Funds for the scholarships are the result of the success of fund-raisers such as the Optimist Club’s sale of Christmas trees at the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road.
Proceeds from the sales – now up to more than 2,000 trees per year – also provide funding for winners of student-essay and oratorical competitions, and to support youth-sports programs in the community.
