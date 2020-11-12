The Arlington Rotary Club on Nov. 5 presented its 2020 “Educator of the Year Award” to Marleny Perdomo, principal Key Immersion Elementary School [Escuela Key].
Key is the county’s Spanish-language immersion school for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, in which classes are taught in Spanish and English.
The Rotary Club is a partner with the school for community service. The club presents the award annually to a member of the Key faculty.
“For over 30 years, Key School has been an anchor in Arlington’s public-school system for developing appreciation for languages and cultures not only locally, but in our global community,” said Chelsi Dildine, president of the Arlington Rotary Club.
“Sra. Perdomo has consistently demonstrated to parents a commitment to helping Key’s teachers and students to succeed. Students across Arlington benefit from her leadership and vision for a strong immersion program,” Dildine said.
Perdomo was recognized for contributions during the 2019-20 school year; the presentation had been postponed from April due to the closure of schools last spring.
“Our partnership with Escuela Key is a perfect fit with Rotary International’s commitment to youth, education and peace-building programs,” Dildine said.
In January, the club donated CARE packages of tissues and hand sanitizers to approximately 45 faculty and staff members. During the school’s Book Fair in March, it bought $1,000 worth of books for teachers to use in their classrooms and $500 for youth who couldn’t afford books to buy ones to take home as their own.
In October, the club purchased $1,600 worth of headphones to help students continue to adjust to remote learning from home.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
