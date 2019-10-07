The Arlington Sister City Association will hold an information meeting about next summer’s 17-day exchange trip to Arlington’s Sister City of Aachen (with side trip to Berlin) on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Arlington Mill Community Center.
The exchange program is open to high school students 15 to 18 years old who reside or attend high school in Arlington.
For information, see the Website at http://arlingtonsistercities.org/cultural-and-student-exchange-programs/.
