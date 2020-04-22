Arlington Public Schools is on the hunt for a principal at its oldest existing high school, and also is searching for someone to head what will be one of its newest elementaries.
The school system hopes to have both a new principal at Washington-Liberty High School, and a new leader for the neighborhood school that will go where Key Immersion Elementary School is now located, announced by May, with start dates of July 1.
The Washington-Liberty vacancy is being created by the retirement of longtime principal Gregg Robertson. The principal for the new neighborhood elementary, located in the Courthouse area, will be on board a year in advance of the planned September 2021 opening in order to lead planning for the opening.
A community survey on the attributes sought in the new leaders is open through April 26 online at www.apsva.us/engage. Students at Washington-Liberty (known for most of its nearly century of existence as Washington-Lee High School) also h
