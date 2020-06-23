The Arlington Rotary Club has awarded college scholarships to two members of Arlington’s Class of 2020.
“All members of Arlington’s Class of 2020 are graduating at an exceptional moment in history, marked by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kim Durand, who heads the club’s educational foundation. “They will all be asked to help our local, national and international communities meet many challenges in exceptional ways.”
Maria Canales-Williams, a graduate of Washington-Liberty High School, is the recipient of the ARC Educational Foundation Scholarship for $10,000 to attend Virginia Tech, where she intends to study biology and pursue a career as a research scientist in gene therapy to help fight and find cures for diseases. Her many activities include serving as president of the Cystic Fibrosis Club.
Daniel Meskel, a graduate of Arlington Community High School, is the recipient of the $8,000 ARC “American Challenge” stipend in memory of Audra Rafter. He will attend Northern Virginia Community College and intends to study computer science. Meskel previously was awarded a gold medal for Web design in the Virginia Skills USA competition.
Founded in 1929, the Arlington Rotary Club is part of an international organization of 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries.
