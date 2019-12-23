Arlington School Board members say they hope to have a permanent superintendent announced by April, and will lay out steps for the community to become involved in the process in coming weeks.
A series of community meetings to gather input will be held the week of Jan. 20, and an online survey also will be made available, in order to create an “in-depth profile” of the qualities and skills being sought in a new education chief, School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said.
The school system has contracted with the search firm BWP and Associates to recruit and vet candidates. A bare-bones job posting already has been made, with a more extensive one to be produced after the community-engagement process.
Applications will be taken through March 10.
Former Superintendent Patrick Murphy departed in August after a 10-year tenure; veteran school-system administrator Cintia Johnson was tapped to serve as interim superintendent.
None of the five incumbent School Board members was in office when Murphy was chosen in 2009, so none has previous expertise in a search process. But “we’re focused on getting it right,” Talento said at a previous board meeting.
Whatever the decision of School Board members, the next superintendent likely will be spared the current round of elementary-school redistricting, which – like others in recent years – has seen a growing level of community discord. School Board members aim to make a final decision on boundaries in early February, although – since the changes aren’t slated to go into effect until September 2021 – there would seem to be no rush to get it done.
Board members and other school leaders on Dec. 19 sat through another round of criticism from the public on various facets of the redistricting proposal. One speaker did acknowledge that School Board members at this point probably must feel that no proposal they put forward would satisfy Arlington parents.
That weariness could be one reason the two incumbent School Board members whose terms end in 2020 – Talento and Nancy Van Doren – have announced plans not to seek re-election after relatively short tenures of four and six years, respectively.
What everyone should be concerned about is what is going to occur over the next 9 school years when the projected growth in APS student population will be 6200 students, or about 700 per year. It's time to start talking about the livability of an already-expensive and in-filled County by 2029.
