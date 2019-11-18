One four-year term is enough for Arlington School Board Chairman Tannia Talento, who has announced she will not seek re-election in 2020.
“Fulfilling my duties as a public servant takes first priority for me and, while it is an honor to serve on the School Board, running a campaign while simultaneously fulfilling these responsibilities is not the best way for me to ensure our students have the future they deserve,” Talento said in an online posting.
Talento and Nancy Van Doren were elected to the School Board in 2016 after being endorsed by the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Since this past July, Talento has been serving as School Board chair, a position that rotates among members.
Talento did say she expected to serve out the remainder of her term, which runs through the end of December 2020.
In her message, Talento suggested there may be another candidate already in the wings who will receive her blessing.
“I look forward to supporting someone over the coming weeks that I believe has the passion, commitment, understanding and dedication required to serve our school system and fight for equity and success for each and every one of our students,” she wrote.
Talento earlier this year donated a kidney to her sister, but she says both are doing well.
