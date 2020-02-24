Arlington School Board members plan to beat the clock, with room to spare, in selecting the county’s next superintendent.
Arlington officials have until June 27 to have a permanent replacement on board for former Superintendent Patrick Murphy, who departed in late August for a post in West Virginia. In remarks on Feb. 20, School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said the board aimed to have a selection by late April.
Board members have set an application deadline of March 1 for the post, which Murphy held for a decade and currently is being filled on an interim basis by veteran school-system administrator Cintia Johnson. Working with a consulting firm, the board plans to interview candidates in late March and early April.
“That is our anticipated timeline,” Talento said.
School Board members and the consulting firm earlier had sought input from the public on the qualities wanted in the next schools’ chief. But going forward, the selection process will be behind closed doors, with the public not having the chance to vet finalists.
