Arlington School Board members are following the lead of their County Board counterparts, and will be holding meetings “virtually” for the duration of the public-health pandemic.
The May 7 School Board meeting was the first held under new emergency procedures that allow board members to participate remotely from their homes or other locations. County Board members have been doing the same since mid-April.
Public-meeting rules related to local-government meetings were relaxed by the General Assembly in April, although they are likely to be temporary in nature.
School Board members did provide the public the ability to speak in person at the May 5 budget hearing, but only a few speakers turned up. School Board Chairman Tannia Talento was the only School Board member in the board room, with others at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.