Arlington School Board members are hiring an Illinois-based search firm to assist with their quest to find a new superintendent.
BWP and Associates specializes in headhunting for top educational positions. Among its current searches are for superintendents in DeKalb County, Ga., and Madison, Wisc., according to the firm’s Website.
School Board members have known since late June that they’d need to find a new superintendent; that was when 10-year incumbent Patrick Murphy announced plans to depart for a post in West Virginia.
The clock started ticking upon Murphy’s departure at the end of August. In the interim, veteran staffer Cintia Johnson has been serving in the post.
With a search firm in place, “we plan to get right to work” on selecting a new leader for the 27,000-student school district, School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said on Dec. 5.
None of the five incumbent School Board members was in office when Murphy was chosen, so none has previous expertise in a search process. But “we’re focused on getting it right,” Talento said.
Whether the process will draw a large crop of applicants remains to be seen. Several School Board members had a frosty relationship with Murphy, and there is a degree of uncertainty about the future since two of the five board members (Talento and Nancy Van Doren) will not be seeking re-election next year.
School superintendents do all right financially – the Arlington post likely will pay its next occupant about a quarter-million dollars per year – but the positions are notoriously perilous. The typical superintendent’s tenure nationally lasts about three years – although Arlington superintendents have tended to stay in office much longer.
The details of the search process are still being fleshed out. Talento reiterated that the effort will “emphasize community input” but it remains to be seen how much of a role the public will have in meeting and vetting prospects for the position. (In the past, there has been little to no community involvement in winnowing down candidates to finalists and a final choice.)
Under state law, school districts have 180 days from the time of the vacancy to appoint a permanent superintendent, but are able to request an extension from the Virginia Department of Education. Talento said Arlington would file for an extension.
