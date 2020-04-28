Arlington School Board members on April 23 rejected a budget-cutting proposal from Superintendent Cintia Johnson that would have had every school-system employee take an unpaid “furlough” day in the coming school year.
Instead, the school system will use about $3 million in reserve funds to pay staff that day and fund several other initiatives that Johnson had recommended reducing or eliminating.
Johnson on April 16 slashed her proposed fiscal 2021 spending plan from $726 million to $671 million to account for expected lower levels of funding from the county government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The furlough proposal was embedded in that revised budget plan.
County Board members on April 30 are slated to adopt the fiscal 2021 county budget and tax rates, which will determine how much cash the school system will receive for the year beginning July 1. With a firm figure in hand, School Board members will hold a May 5 public hearing on their own budget proposal, with adoption set to follow on May 7.
