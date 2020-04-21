The Arlington School Board should be able to beat the clock in selecting its next superintendent.
“Hopefully in May we’ll be announcing our new superintendent as scheduled,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said on April 16.
Despite the public-health pandemic, “we did not slow down [the selection] process,” Talento said. “We have continued with our review of applications and interviews. We will be entering into contract negotiations, hopefully soon.”
Patrick Murphy, who had served as superintendent for a decade, departed last August for a post in West Virginia. In his place, veteran local educator Cintia Johnson has been serving as interim superintendent.
Under state law, localities have 180 days to fill superintendent vacancies. Arlington School Board members asked for, and received, an extension of that deadline, which gives them until June to have a new schools’ chief in place.
As part of the selection, School Board members opted to keep with past practice, which involved some limited public involvement early in the process but no public vetting of finalists for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.