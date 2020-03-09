The Arlington School Board is seeking nominations for its annual “Honored Citizens” recognition program.
Since 1975, the School Board has recognized volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the school system. “Honored Citizens” recognizes individuals who have committed significant time and energy to a broad range of volunteer activities throughout the school community.
The deadline for nominations is April 3. Honorees will be saluted at the May 7 School Board meeting.
For information, including a list of previous recipients and 2020 nomination forms, see the Website at www.apsva.us/about-the-school-board/aps-honored-citizens/.
