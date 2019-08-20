Arlington School Board members on Aug. 22 are slated to get the ball rolling on the next step to guide the expansion and, eventually, redevelopment of the Arlington Career Center site.
School Board members are expected to appoint the 29 members of the building-level planning committee, which will work from September through May to develop recommendations for the first phase of the project, adding about 800 seats to the Career Center, and may begin to ponder later stages, which could include construction of a 2,800-seat general high school on the 12.7-acre site just north of Columbia Pike.
Ted Black, a veteran schools activist, has been tapped to lead the committee. Black most recently served as co-chair of the steering committee that developed recommendations for the school system’s 2018-24 strategic plan.
School Board members expect to approve a concept design for the first phase of the project next year. There is no firm timetable or funding source for future stages, although a working group in 2018 issued a report making suggestions for long-term uses of the site.
The parcel currently is home to a number of buildings dating to the early 1970s, including the Career Center (which also houses Arlington Tech and the Program for Employment Preparedness); Arlington Community High School; and Montessori Public School of Arlington (formerly Henry Elementary). The Columbia Pike branch library, playgrounds and fields are located adjacent to the parcel.
Growth of the Arlington Tech program this coming school year is causing a facilities squeeze, with relocatable classrooms to take up residence on parts of the parcel’s surface parking lot. School Board members plan to rent between 50 and 100 parking spaces nearby for staff parking, at a cost of $85 per space per month.
