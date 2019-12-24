File this under the heading of “housekeeping items,” but Arlington students taking what are termed dual-enrollment courses will continue to get a bonus when it comes to report-card time.
As part of a revision to grading policies, School Board members in late January are expected to formalize an earlier change that gives students taking classes offered in partnership with institutions of higher education (such as Northern Virginia Community College) a one-point boost in the “quality points” they receive in determining grade-point average.
Students who receive an “A” in regular classes earn 4 quality points, but those in Advance Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual-enrollment courses earn 5 points. Further down the line, those who receive a “D” in classwork get 1 quality point for regular classwork, 2 points for the more advanced courses.
Arlington does not give any quality points for those who get an “E” (the school system some years back gave up on “F” grades). A student getting an “E” receives zero points no matter what course is involved.
Why is this effectively a housekeeping item? Because the bonus points for dual-enrollment courses have been given out since the 2014-15 school year, but due to an oversight, the wording never formally made it into the grading policy.
A mark-up of the policy change presented at the Dec. 19 School Board meeting noted that the oversight had been caught by “B.K.” Possibly, that is School Board member Barbara Kanninen, but it also would fit “Gandhi” star Ben Kingsley, “Love Boat” doctor Bernie Kopell, basketball coaching legend Bobby Knight, neoconservative pundit Bill Kristol or superstar Beyoncé Knowles – although none of them has known connections to Arlington schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.