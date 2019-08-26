With a number of new-school openings set to rejigger school-bus schedules across Arlington for the 2019-20 school year, county officials are giving bus drivers a full week of in-service training prior to the start of classes on Sept. 3.
The week will include on-the-road training to provide drivers with familiarity with the new routes, said Arlington school official John Chadwick.
The school year features the opening of several new schools and the relocation of others.
Parents whose children are eligible for bus transportation should be receiving (or already received) letters informing them of the routes. The school system has set up a transportation call center – (703) 228-8670 – that will be in operation weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (and also Sunday, Sept.1 from 1 to 5 p.m.) to answer queries from parents.
