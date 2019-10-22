Arlington’s public-school enrollment has risen 2.1 percent to another new record this year, emblematic of an ongoing trend that shows no sign of ebbing soon.
Arlington school officials counted 28,020 students in seats on Sept. 30 – the date all school divisions across Virginia have to report their official count to the Virginia Department of Education.
The tally includes students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and represents 584 more lads and lasses with their [behinds] in classes than at the start of the previous school year.
(The announcement was bobbled a bit: Reading from a prepared slide, Superintendent Cintia Johnson reported the 2018 total – 27,436 – as the 2019 figure. School Board Chairman Tannia Talento caught the error and rectified it.)
The total student count is now higher than in the early 1960s at the height of the Baby Boom, although figures from that era did not include pre-kindergarten enrollment, since the school system did not offer such a program.
Enrollment peaked in the 1960s before beginning a long slide downward, a time in which school leaders sold off facilities in expectation they would not be needed again. But demographic shifts led to a rebound in enrollment starting in the 1990s and continuing largely unabated since.
School leaders anticipate the total enrollment eventually will hit more than 30,000 and continue growing, although to what heights remains to be seen.
