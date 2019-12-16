Arlington school leaders have bailed on one of two elementary-school redistricting proposals that had been on the table, but could still be facing blowback on the other as the days tick down to final action.
School officials have announced that they no longer are suggesting one of the two proposals, which would have seen a bouncing-ball approach:
• Key Immersion Elementary School would have been relocated to Carlin Springs Elementary.
• Carlin Springs would have gone to Campbell Elementary.
• Campbell would have gone to Arlington Traditional School.
• Arlington Traditional would have relocated to McKinley Elementary School.
• McKinley students and staff would have been relocated to the new elementary school being constructed adjacent to Westover Library.
The staff option still on the table proposes moving Key to Arlington Traditional, Arlington Traditional to McKinley and McKinley to the new building in Westover.
Changes – in whatever form garners final approval – would go into effect at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
As is almost inevitable with redistricting, the current process has brought about vocal community criticism over the options and the process.
Under the current timetable, Superintendent Cintia Johnson will formally present recommendations to the School Board on Jan. 9, a public hearing will be held on Jan. 30 and a vote taken on Feb. 6.
For full details, see the Website at www.apsva.us/engage.
