[Updated to include comments from Oct. 3 School Board meeting.]
Who says print is dead?
Circulation of print materials at Arlington’s public-school libraries held relatively steady during the 2018-19 school year at about 980,000 items – or about 36 items per student.
The total figure for 2018-19 was down about 1.5 percent from a year before, according data to be presented to School Board members. It has declined slightly in recent years as students have moved to more electronic-based learning.
The school system also is making progress in reducing the average age of materials in its print collection to less than 10 years, according to school data. The average age of items has dipped from about 14 years to about 12.5 years over the past two school years, officials said.
School officials also are working on providing “literature that is much more relevant to [student] experiences,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson told School Board members on Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.