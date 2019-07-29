While Arlington students and teachers may have the summer off, construction crews are swarming hither and yon to be ready for the start of school in September.
“We’re quite busy this summer,” said John Chadwick, the construction czar for Arlington Public Schools, in a July 25 briefing to School Board members.
Things appear to be on track for the planned Sept. 3 opening of Alice West Fleet Elementary School and “The Heights,” the building that will house the H-B Woodlawn and Shriver (formerly Stratford) programs. School officials earlier had acknowledged delays in opening the expansion at what will be known as Dorothy Hamm Middle School, but the main part of the school should open on schedule.
Summertime updates and upgrades to a number of facilities are in the works, and work has started on transforming the former Arlington Education Center on North Quincy Street into an annex for Washington-Liberty High School.
Chadwick said interior demolition on the Ed Center building was almost complete.
“We have found a few things we didn’t know about,” he acknowledged – perhaps not a surprise, given the building is more than a half-century old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.